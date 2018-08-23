Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 1,569 Shares of CIGNA Co. (CI)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) by 119.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,881 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CIGNA were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in CIGNA in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CIGNA by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,970 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 30,587 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its position in CIGNA by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 640,628 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $107,458,000 after purchasing an additional 536,469 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. grew its position in CIGNA by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. now owns 764,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $128,204,000 after purchasing an additional 202,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in CIGNA by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 315,718 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,656,000 after purchasing an additional 38,218 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CIGNA alerts:

In related news, CFO Eric P. Palmer purchased 2,828 shares of CIGNA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $177.61 per share, with a total value of $502,281.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 9,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,909.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $176,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,640.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CI shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CIGNA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of CIGNA to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of CIGNA in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.77.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $186.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. CIGNA Co. has a twelve month low of $163.02 and a twelve month high of $227.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. CIGNA had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. equities analysts forecast that CIGNA Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About CIGNA

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for CIGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.