QAD Inc. Class A (QADA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

QAD Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:QADA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. QAD Inc. Class A had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $84.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. QAD Inc. Class A’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

QADA opened at $55.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. QAD Inc. Class A has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $55.35. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -117.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Get QAD Inc. Class A alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of QAD Inc. Class A in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QAD Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of QAD Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QAD Inc. Class A presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

In other news, Director Cuylenburg Peter Van sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $415,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,055.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Kara Bellamy sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $32,467.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,036.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,736 over the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QAD Inc. Class A

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for QAD Inc. Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD Inc. Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.