Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) Boosted by Analyst

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Enphase Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 20th. B. Riley analyst C. Driscoll now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s FY2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ENPH. Cowen set a $6.00 price target on Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Enphase Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.21.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $461.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 92,084 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 20.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,903.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current (DC) electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity at the individual solar module level.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.