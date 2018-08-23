Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE) Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) – Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reduced their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tallgrass Energy in a research note issued on Monday, August 20th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst B. Blaschke now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for Tallgrass Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

TGE has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tallgrass Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tallgrass Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:TGE opened at $25.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.90. Tallgrass Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.36). Tallgrass Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $193.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.50 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a $0.4975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This is an increase from Tallgrass Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. Tallgrass Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 261.84%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Tallgrass Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Tallgrass Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Tallgrass Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in Tallgrass Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Tallgrass Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

