Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Boosted by William Blair

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Illumina in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 21st. William Blair analyst A. Murphy now anticipates that the life sciences company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. William Blair also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.40 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.99 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illumina from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Illumina from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Barclays raised Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Illumina from $272.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.53.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $335.78 on Thursday. Illumina has a 12 month low of $191.00 and a 12 month high of $341.08. The stock has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 83.95, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.32. Illumina had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its stake in Illumina by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 10,241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,243 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Illumina by 12.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,627 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in Illumina by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 5,432 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total value of $2,990,715.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,212,505.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc Stapley sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.80, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,381 shares of company stock worth $12,705,431. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

