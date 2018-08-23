Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for GTT Communications Inc Lowered by Analyst (GTT)

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for GTT Communications in a report released on Monday, August 20th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the technology company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for GTT Communications’ FY2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GTT. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

NYSE:GTT opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. GTT Communications has a 52 week low of $28.30 and a 52 week high of $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.88 and a beta of 0.99.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a negative return on equity of 45.46%. The firm had revenue of $326.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in GTT Communications by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 163,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 14,678 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP acquired a new position in GTT Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,625,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in GTT Communications by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 46,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in GTT Communications by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in GTT Communications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

In other GTT Communications news, Director S Joseph Bruno sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,326,322.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Calder sold 2,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $88,350.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,220,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,889,115.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 626,761 shares of company stock worth $21,636,131 and have sold 31,417 shares worth $1,480,341. Corporate insiders own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. The company provides private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment and security services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services.

