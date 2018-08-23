Q2 2019 Earnings Estimate for Casey’s General Stores Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (CASY)

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Casey’s General Stores in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.61 EPS.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

CASY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.11.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $117.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.78. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $90.42 and a 12 month high of $128.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Terry W. Handley sold 1,342 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $134,361.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,694.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 33.1% in the first quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 134.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

