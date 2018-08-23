PVH Corp (PVH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th.

PVH has a payout ratio of 1.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PVH to earn $10.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.5%.

Shares of PVH opened at $154.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.88. PVH has a 12 month low of $118.66 and a 12 month high of $169.22.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PVH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $176.00 price target on shares of PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of PVH from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PVH from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PVH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.16.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,300 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.08, for a total value of $548,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francis K. Duane sold 16,475 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,636,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,739 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

