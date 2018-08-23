Pure Storage (PSTG) Shares Up 5.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) shot up 5.9% on Thursday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $26.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pure Storage traded as high as $26.30 and last traded at $26.59. 198,083 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,215,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 4,437,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $103,756,535.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $530,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,175,438 shares of company stock valued at $168,074,680. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.32 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 16.38% and a negative return on equity of 35.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Company Profile (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.