Pure Storage (PSTG) Given New $30.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

PSTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.13.

Shares of PSTG opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 1.12. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.32 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 16.38% and a negative return on equity of 35.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 4,437,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $103,756,535.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 3,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $80,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,175,438 shares of company stock valued at $168,074,680 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $118,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $121,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $132,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter worth $181,000. 66.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

