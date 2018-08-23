Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 19.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 423,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,534 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $10,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $118,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Pure Storage news, insider John Colgrove sold 3,428 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $80,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President David Hatfield sold 150,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $3,711,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,175,438 shares of company stock worth $168,074,680 in the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Shares of PSTG opened at $25.15 on Thursday. Pure Storage Inc has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 35.13% and a negative net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

