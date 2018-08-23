Public Storage (PSA) Shares Bought by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,847 shares during the quarter. Public Storage accounts for approximately 1.4% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Public Storage worth $96,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1,693.9% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA opened at $211.49 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $180.48 and a 12-month high of $234.90. The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.61). Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 55.00%. The business had revenue of $685.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Public Storage from $199.00 to $193.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Public Storage from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Public Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.33.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At March 31, 2018, we had interests in 2,392 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 159 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 223 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand.

