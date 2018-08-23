PTC Inc (PTC) Holdings Cut by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG decreased its stake in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. PTC comprises 1.7% of Robecosam AG’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.35% of PTC worth $38,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTC. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen set a $113.00 price target on shares of PTC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PTC to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.44.

NASDAQ PTC traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.55. 4,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,676. PTC Inc has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $100.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 129.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. PTC had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, EVP Anthony Dibona sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $210,608.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,667. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 4,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $456,279.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,541 shares in the company, valued at $828,989.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,483 shares of company stock worth $9,497,631. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

