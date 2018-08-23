ProPhase Labs (PRPH) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of PRPH opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.26 million, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of -0.01. ProPhase Labs has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $6.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProPhase Labs stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ:PRPH) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 188,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,499 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.64% of ProPhase Labs worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter(OTC) consumer healthcare products, dietary supplements, and other remedies in the United States. The company offers TK Supplements product line include Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support; and Super ProstaFlow+ for prostate and urinary health.

