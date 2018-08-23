Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th.

In other Proofpoint news, SVP Robert Darren Lee sold 4,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total transaction of $579,311.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,290.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Johnson sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $119,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,811.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,751 shares of company stock worth $24,297,264 in the last 90 days. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Proofpoint by 4,395.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Proofpoint by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFPT traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,007,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,709. Proofpoint has a 52-week low of $82.61 and a 52-week high of $130.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -87.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.93% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ?drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

