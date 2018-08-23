Profile Utility Token (PUT) Price Hits $0.0340

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Profile Utility Token has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $317,085.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be bought for $0.0340 or 0.00000528 BTC on major exchanges including Allcoin, Coinnest, Bit-Z and LBank.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Profile Utility Token alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00041065 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004510 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00239000 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000496 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001972 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00060000 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000194 BTC.

About Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Coinnest, Coinrail, Bit-Z and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Profile Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Profile Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.