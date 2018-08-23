Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Chairman David S. Taylor Sells 21,029 Shares

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Chairman David S. Taylor sold 21,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total value of $1,756,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.25. 253,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,399,063. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $94.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th were paid a $0.7172 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 68.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,889,000 after acquiring an additional 62,370 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.7% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 161,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 65,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.