Prize Mining Co. (PRZ) Director Robert Alexander Archer Acquires 75,000 Shares

Prize Mining Co. (CVE:PRZ) Director Robert Alexander Archer bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,750.00.
Prize Mining stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.16. 342,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,033. Prize Mining Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$0.48.
Prize Mining Company Profile
