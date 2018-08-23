Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 6,539 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,539 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $37,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 21,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 353,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 37,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 24,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 123,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock opened at $203.27 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.82.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.