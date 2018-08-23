Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122,845 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HDV. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8,089.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,031,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,177,000 after buying an additional 1,018,530 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 147.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,367,000 after buying an additional 115,354 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $8,224,000. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,192,000. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 1,055,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,159,000 after buying an additional 55,670 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $89.50 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $82.16 and a twelve month high of $94.20.

