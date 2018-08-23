Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $3.90 Million in HighPoint Resources Corp (HPR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 766,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,896,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in HighPoint Resources in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in HighPoint Resources in the first quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in HighPoint Resources in the first quarter valued at about $442,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on HighPoint Resources in a report on Thursday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price target on HighPoint Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HighPoint Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

NYSE:HPR opened at $5.22 on Thursday. HighPoint Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 3.32.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.42 million. HighPoint Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that HighPoint Resources Corp will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Starzer bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Paul W. Geiger III bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 80,000 shares of company stock worth $398,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

