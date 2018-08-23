Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A (UBA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A (NYSE:UBA) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 228,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A by 480.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 136,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,414,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,199,000 after purchasing an additional 73,678 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 160,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 59,454 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A during the first quarter valued at about $771,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 573,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 28,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John T. Hayes sold 3,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $86,686.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UBA shares. TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

Shares of NYSE:UBA opened at $23.02 on Thursday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $899.65 million, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 17.47, a quick ratio of 17.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 83 properties containing approximately 5.1 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

