Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Finish Line Inc (FINL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ:FINL) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Finish Line were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINL. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Finish Line by 573.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,251,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,195 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Finish Line during the first quarter valued at about $6,659,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Finish Line during the first quarter valued at about $4,513,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Finish Line during the first quarter valued at about $3,596,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Finish Line by 47.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 735,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after buying an additional 237,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FINL opened at $13.51 on Thursday. Finish Line Inc has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $544.80 million, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Finish Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut Finish Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Finish Line in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Finish Line in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.56.

Finish Line Company Profile

The Finish Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in the United States. The company offers athletic shoes, as well as an assortment of apparel and accessories of Nike, Brand Jordan, adidas, Under Armour, Puma, and other brands.

