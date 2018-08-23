Primo Water Co. (PRMW) VP Sells $26,934.12 in Stock

Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) VP Michael Cauthen sold 1,377 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $26,934.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,470.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:PRMW traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.15. 1,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,510. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $20.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.61 million, a P/E ratio of -72.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Primo Water during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Primo Water during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Primo Water by 5,864.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRMW. BidaskClub upgraded Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Primo Water from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

