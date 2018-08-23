Primerica (PRI) Sets New 1-Year High at $121.85

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $121.85 and last traded at $121.50, with a volume of 4011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Primerica to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price objective on Primerica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Primerica in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $467.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.82 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.12%.

In related news, VP Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William A. Kelly sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $147,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $593,383 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Primerica by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Primerica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in Primerica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,256,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Primerica by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 532,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,084,000 after purchasing an additional 41,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Primerica by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 637,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,483,000 after purchasing an additional 72,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

