PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) Receives $93.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $86.00 target price on PriceSmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Shares of PSMT traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $85.90. 10,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,221. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.15. PriceSmart has a 52-week low of $77.30 and a 52-week high of $94.45.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $782.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that PriceSmart will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $829,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $6,634.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,063,600 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the second quarter valued at $458,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 18,874 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the second quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates the U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company's warehouse clubs offer brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of May 7, 2017, it operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

