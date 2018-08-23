Premium Brands Holdings Corp (PBH) Director Sells C$44,874.84 in Stock

Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) Director John Zaplatynsky sold 458 shares of Premium Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.98, for a total value of C$44,874.84.

Shares of PBH stock traded up C$0.04 on Thursday, reaching C$97.93. 41,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,243. Premium Brands Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of C$92.02 and a 12-month high of C$122.77.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PBH. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Premium Brands from C$142.00 to C$133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Premium Brands from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Premium Brands from C$128.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Premium Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$130.71.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides premium and natural processed meat products, specialty deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, specialty pastas, and sushi products.

