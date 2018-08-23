Premier (PINC) Downgraded to “Hold” at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PINC. Canaccord Genuity lowered Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Premier from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Premier in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Premier from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Premier from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.63.

Premier stock opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.47. Premier has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $45.31.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $433.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.24 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 23.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kelli L. Price sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,678 shares in the company, valued at $653,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Premier in the second quarter valued at about $36,492,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Premier by 4,678.6% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,019,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 997,950 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Premier by 46.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,797,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,783,000 after purchasing an additional 893,451 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Premier by 63.2% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,616,000 after purchasing an additional 836,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Premier by 16.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,867,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,400,000 after purchasing an additional 679,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

