Premia Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS)

Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,380,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,616,000 after purchasing an additional 704,660 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,665,000 after purchasing an additional 411,904 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4,461.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,370 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 639,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,830,000 after purchasing an additional 291,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 510,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,229,000 after purchasing an additional 185,495 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $51.13 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.98 and a twelve month high of $52.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st.

