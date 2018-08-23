Premia Global Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Immersion Co. (IMMR)

Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,813 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMMR. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Immersion by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at $1,537,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at $606,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Immersion by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Immersion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Dougherty & Co downgraded Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Craig Hallum downgraded Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

IMMR stock opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $340.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.05. Immersion Co. has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $17.70.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 million. Immersion had a return on equity of 86.57% and a net margin of 40.38%. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. research analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Senvest Management, Llc sold 177,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $2,832,640.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products.

