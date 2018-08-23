Premia Global Advisors LLC Invests $2.05 Million in First Trust Small Cap Cr AlphaDEXFd (FYX) Stock

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2018

Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Cr AlphaDEXFd (BMV:FYX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000. First Trust Small Cap Cr AlphaDEXFd accounts for 2.7% of Premia Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Premia Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of First Trust Small Cap Cr AlphaDEXFd at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FYX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust Small Cap Cr AlphaDEXFd by 31.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,277,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,342,000 after acquiring an additional 305,316 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Cr AlphaDEXFd in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,782,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Cr AlphaDEXFd in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,568,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Cr AlphaDEXFd in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,182,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Cr AlphaDEXFd by 20.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 321,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after purchasing an additional 54,984 shares during the period.

Shares of BMV:FYX opened at $69.61 on Thursday. First Trust Small Cap Cr AlphaDEXFd has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $64.05.

