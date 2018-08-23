Powershares Dynamic Large Cap Growth Portfolio (PWB) Shares Sold by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Powershares Dynamic Large Cap Growth Portfolio (BMV:PWB) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the quarter. Powershares Dynamic Large Cap Growth Portfolio accounts for about 1.0% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wharton Business Group LLC owned about 1.70% of Powershares Dynamic Large Cap Growth Portfolio worth $9,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Powershares Dynamic Large Cap Growth Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $504,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Powershares Dynamic Large Cap Growth Portfolio by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Powershares Dynamic Large Cap Growth Portfolio by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Powershares Dynamic Large Cap Growth Portfolio by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Powershares Dynamic Large Cap Growth Portfolio by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 18,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter.

PWB stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $46.83. Powershares Dynamic Large Cap Growth Portfolio has a 52 week low of $33.89 and a 52 week high of $45.22.

