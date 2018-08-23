Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) Position Raised by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Potlatchdeltic were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 168.6% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 94.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after acquiring an additional 119,061 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 42.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 40,202 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 42.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 14,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 36.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 40,367 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Potlatchdeltic alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on PCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Potlatchdeltic to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Potlatchdeltic from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $47.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.21. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 12-month low of $43.85 and a 12-month high of $56.35.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $268.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.88 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Lorrie D. Scott sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $70,590.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,586 shares in the company, valued at $686,417.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Potlatchdeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.