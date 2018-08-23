Potbelly (PBPB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Potbelly (NASDAQ: PBPB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/17/2018 – Potbelly was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/14/2018 – Potbelly was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/11/2018 – Potbelly was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/11/2018 – Potbelly was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

8/1/2018 – Potbelly was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/24/2018 – Potbelly was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Shares of NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $347.50 million, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. Potbelly Corp has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $14.15.

Get Potbelly Corp alerts:

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $110.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. equities research analysts predict that Potbelly Corp will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Julie Younglove-Webb sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $262,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,617 shares in the company, valued at $204,582.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. It offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, and other items. As of February 23, 2018, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.