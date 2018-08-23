Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Capital One Financial (COF) Stock Price

News articles about Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) have been trending positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Capital One Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.662239896902 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE:COF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,563. The company has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $76.98 and a 1-year high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $116.00 target price on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

In related news, insider Kevin S. Borgmann sold 19,117 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,911,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,567 shares in the company, valued at $6,256,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 4,073 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $390,397.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,651 shares of company stock valued at $30,395,892 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

