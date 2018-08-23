PosEx Achieves Market Capitalization of $23,520.00 (PEX)

PosEx (CURRENCY:PEX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One PosEx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PosEx has a market capitalization of $23,520.00 and $4.00 worth of PosEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PosEx has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Golfcoin (GOLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Psilocybin (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PosEx Coin Profile

PosEx (CRYPTO:PEX) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2016. PosEx’s total supply is 2,453,240 coins. PosEx’s official Twitter account is @PoSeX_2016

Buying and Selling PosEx

PosEx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PosEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PosEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PosEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

