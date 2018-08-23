Polen Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Icon Plc (ICLR)

Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Icon comprises 0.1% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Icon worth $8,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Icon during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Icon during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icon during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icon during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of Icon during the first quarter worth about $279,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICLR opened at $145.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. Icon Plc has a twelve month low of $101.22 and a twelve month high of $149.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $641.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.64 million. Icon had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Icon in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Mizuho set a $146.00 price target on shares of Icon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Icon from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

