PNM Resources Inc (PNM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in PNM Resources by 45.9% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 28,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PNM Resources by 11.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in PNM Resources by 15.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in PNM Resources by 140.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 251,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,778,000 after purchasing an additional 146,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in PNM Resources by 118.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 54,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 29,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.68.

Shares of PNM opened at $39.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.27. PNM Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.10 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 54.64%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

