Plus500 Ltd (PLUS) Insider Buys £49,978.50 in Stock

Plus500 Ltd (LON:PLUS) insider Daniel Joseph King acquired 3,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,650 ($21.09) per share, with a total value of £49,978.50 ($63,886.62).

Shares of LON:PLUS opened at GBX 1,540.10 ($19.69) on Thursday. Plus500 Ltd has a 1 year low of GBX 414.79 ($5.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,324 ($16.92).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLUS. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Plus500 from GBX 1,880 ($24.03) to GBX 2,690 ($34.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Plus500 from GBX 2,491 ($31.84) to GBX 2,800 ($35.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

