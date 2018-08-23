PLDT (PHI) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News articles about PLDT (NYSE:PHI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PLDT earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.5989120257573 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

PHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. HSBC cut PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, CLSA raised PLDT from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of PLDT stock opened at $26.61 on Thursday. PLDT has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company's Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, mobile applications and digital platforms development, mobile payment, solutions and systems integration, satellite communications, and satellite information and messaging services.

