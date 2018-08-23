Pirate Blocks Trading Up 14% This Week (SKULL)

Pirate Blocks (CURRENCY:SKULL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last week, Pirate Blocks has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Blocks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirate Blocks has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Pirate Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Blocks alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.98 or 0.02157432 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009963 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000569 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004419 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded up 71.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004120 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001808 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000076 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Pirate Blocks Profile

Pirate Blocks (CRYPTO:SKULL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. Pirate Blocks’ official Twitter account is @pirateblocksdc

Buying and Selling Pirate Blocks

Pirate Blocks can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Blocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Blocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Blocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Blocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Blocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.