Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 975 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $107,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $126,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $113.27 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $111.06 and a 12 month high of $129.51.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

