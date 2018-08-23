Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.07 Million Stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (BTT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the first quarter worth $245,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 5.4% in the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 137,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 14.8% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 81,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 10,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 24.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 16,845 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BTT opened at $21.26 on Thursday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a 1 year low of $20.98 and a 1 year high of $23.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust, formerly BlackRock Municipal Target Term Trust, is a closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax (but which may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax in certain circumstances) and to return $25 per common share (the initial offering price per share) to holders of common shares on or about December 31, 2030.

