Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 1,453 Shares of Celgene Co. (CELG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Celgene by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 71,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Celgene by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Celgene by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celgene by 686.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Celgene by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 810,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,649,000 after buying an additional 277,251 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James J. Loughlin sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,401,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest Mario sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,107,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,208.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Standpoint Research raised shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Celgene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $107.00 target price on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELG opened at $90.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. Celgene Co. has a 1-year low of $74.13 and a 1-year high of $147.17.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Celgene had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 87.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Celgene’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celgene announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

