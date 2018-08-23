Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $14.52 Million Stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,489 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.14% of Fortinet worth $14,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 31,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 462,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,890,000 after buying an additional 17,848 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 4,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $78.59 on Thursday. Fortinet Inc has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $77.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 150.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. Fortinet had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $441.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fortinet from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Fortinet from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.14.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 165,780 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $12,173,225.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,694,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,577,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $81,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,898.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,680 shares of company stock valued at $12,584,748 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

