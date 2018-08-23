Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 46,001 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 0.8% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $33,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,030,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,201,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561,249 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,528,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,381,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,683 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20,210.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,532,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,075 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,506,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $650,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,571 shares in the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BABA opened at $185.36 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $164.25 and a 52 week high of $211.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $451.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of Alibaba Group to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.05.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

