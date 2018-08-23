Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $129.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of NYSE PDM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,201. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piermont Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 57,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.