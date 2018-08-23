Phoenix Group Holdings (PHNX) Announces GBX 22.60 Dividend

Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 22.60 ($0.29) per share on Monday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON PHNX opened at GBX 709 ($9.06) on Thursday. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 719 ($9.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 820 ($10.48).
Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported GBX (6.10) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix Group had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 3.26%.
Phoenix Group Company Profile
Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010. Phoenix Group Holdings was founded in 1782 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
