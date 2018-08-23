Phoenix Group Holdings (PHNX) Announces GBX 22.60 Dividend

Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 22.60 ($0.29) per share on Monday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON PHNX opened at GBX 709 ($9.06) on Thursday. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 719 ($9.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 820 ($10.48).

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported GBX (6.10) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix Group had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 3.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PHNX. Numis Securities upgraded Phoenix Group to an “add” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 838 ($10.71) to GBX 755 ($9.65) in a report on Friday, July 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 664 ($8.49) to GBX 667 ($8.53) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 827 ($10.57) to GBX 740 ($9.46) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Phoenix Group to a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.48) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 794.43 ($10.16).

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010. Phoenix Group Holdings was founded in 1782 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

