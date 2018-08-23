PetroChina Company Limited (PTR) Stake Decreased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PetroChina by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of PetroChina by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PTR shares. HSBC upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.69 to $82.69 in a research note on Monday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PetroChina presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.35.

Shares of PTR opened at $75.27 on Thursday. PetroChina Company Limited has a 52 week low of $61.87 and a 52 week high of $85.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

