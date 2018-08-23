PetIQ (PETQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.20

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.20 and last traded at $37.20, with a volume of 18050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.97.

PETQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on PetIQ to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PetIQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Get PetIQ alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $846.63 million and a P/E ratio of 100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $171.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that PetIQ Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mccord Christensen sold 15,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $433,581.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Newland sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $134,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,974 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,965. Company insiders own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 452.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,944,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,224,000 after buying an additional 1,592,157 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 571.4% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 940,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,248,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 4.6% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 935,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,879,000 after buying an additional 41,213 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 835,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,427,000 after buying an additional 43,693 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 55.5% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 749,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,940,000 after buying an additional 267,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

About PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes pet medications, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.